Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,961. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

