OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

Shares of OSB traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 494.20 ($6.46). 385,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.05. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

