Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $85.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $68.97. 2,321,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,849. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth $63,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

