Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £164.73 ($215.21).

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, hitting £126.70 ($165.53). 353,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,251. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of £144.33 and a 200-day moving average of £138.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.