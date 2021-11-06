Oxygen Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $144.39 million and $979,292.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,029,299 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

