Sentinel (DVPN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $177.23 million and $2.11 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,066,576,799 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,921,332 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

