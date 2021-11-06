OKCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $578,129.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $578,129.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,192.34 or 1.00155524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.81 or 0.00706750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,603,325 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.