Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

KTB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 565,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.