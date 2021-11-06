Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.51 and last traded at $94.50. 1,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Daifuku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

