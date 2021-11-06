Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Shares Up 4.2%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 156,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 119,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

