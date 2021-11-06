Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Stock Price Down 30.5%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) shares dropped 30.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

