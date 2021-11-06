Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 6.7%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

