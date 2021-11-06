Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.61 and last traded at $103.24. Approximately 26,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 31,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

