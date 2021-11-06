Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mandiant updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

