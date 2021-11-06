Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLUIF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FLUIF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

