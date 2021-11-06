Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $462.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.71 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $300.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,198. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

