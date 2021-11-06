IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.45.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

