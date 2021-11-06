BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

BCRX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 4,708,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 254.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

