WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.240-$5.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.43 million.

WDFC stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.25. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

