Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-$1.950 EPS.
KAMN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 183,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.
In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.