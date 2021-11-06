Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-$1.950 EPS.

KAMN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 183,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

