Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 3,720,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,783. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

