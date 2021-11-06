Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s stock price rose 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 10,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

