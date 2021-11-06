Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 114,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 441,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.