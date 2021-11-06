Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €60.11 ($70.72) and last traded at €60.87 ($71.61). 1,015,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.37 ($72.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.86 ($63.37).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.38.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

