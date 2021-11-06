MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) traded down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 4,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

