Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT at $33.92

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,671. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.24. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

