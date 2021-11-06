NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $50.43 Average PT from Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of NCR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. NCR has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

