Delphy Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $50,452.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00244447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00096444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.