Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $260,833.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

