Apria (NYSE:APR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of APR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 242,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 0.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $63,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,985 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apria stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 153.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apria were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

