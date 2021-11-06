1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

ONEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 1,275,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

