AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,046. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

