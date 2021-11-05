Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.24. 748,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,285. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategic Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 549.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Strategic Education worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

