Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $115.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.30 million to $117.12 million. Bill.com posted sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $479.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $646.45 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $672.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock traded up $40.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $343.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.89.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

