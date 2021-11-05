ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 78.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

