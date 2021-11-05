GenesisX Market Cap Tops $66,297.75 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $66,297.75 and approximately $143.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,045,510 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

