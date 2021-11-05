Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.59. 537,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.15. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $217.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

