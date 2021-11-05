Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,931,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723,550. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

