SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $287.43. The stock had a trading volume of 215,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,585. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $301.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,185.75, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SiTime by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

