Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTB stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 202,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,076. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

