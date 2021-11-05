Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.18. 4,634,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

