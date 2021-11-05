Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $40.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 443,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,550. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

