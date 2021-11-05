Efinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00083242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.99 or 0.07292473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,089.60 or 0.99909127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.