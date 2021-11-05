$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will announce sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $10.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full year sales of $34.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Volta.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter worth $6,488,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000.

Shares of Volta stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

