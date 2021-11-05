Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.
VVI stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 331,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VVI. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.