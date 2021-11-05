Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

VVI stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 331,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVI. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viad stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viad were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

