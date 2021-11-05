Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.90. 580,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.