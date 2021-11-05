Spectiv Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

