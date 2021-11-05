Zealium Market Cap Hits $36,135.83 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Zealium has a market cap of $36,135.83 and $113.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00564526 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

