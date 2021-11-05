Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $283,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Medpace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.84. 171,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a one year low of $112.54 and a one year high of $229.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

