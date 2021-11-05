$222.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report sales of $222.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.81 million to $224.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $932.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 49.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 439,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

